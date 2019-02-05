71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Brady, Patriots take victory lap through Boston

10 hours 24 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, February 05 2019 Feb 5, 2019 February 05, 2019 11:53 AM February 05, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) - Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are taking a victory lap through downtown Boston.
  
Hundreds of thousands of fans are lining the streets, cheering wildly as the city's World War II-era amphibious "duck boats" carry players, coaches and their families through central Boston.
  
Security is tight, but the atmosphere is carefree in a city celebrating its second major sports championship in just four months. In October, Boston staged a similar parade to fete the Red Sox after they won their fourth World Series title in 15 years.
  
Quarterback Brady held his pigtailed daughter, Vivian, on an open-roofed duck boat as they grinned and waved to the crowd.
  
The Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 to win Sunday's Super Bowl 53.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days