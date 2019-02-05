71°
Brady, Patriots take victory lap through Boston
BOSTON (AP) - Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are taking a victory lap through downtown Boston.
Hundreds of thousands of fans are lining the streets, cheering wildly as the city's World War II-era amphibious "duck boats" carry players, coaches and their families through central Boston.
Security is tight, but the atmosphere is carefree in a city celebrating its second major sports championship in just four months. In October, Boston staged a similar parade to fete the Red Sox after they won their fourth World Series title in 15 years.
Quarterback Brady held his pigtailed daughter, Vivian, on an open-roofed duck boat as they grinned and waved to the crowd.
The Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 to win Sunday's Super Bowl 53.
