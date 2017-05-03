63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Brad Pitt talks Angelina Jolie divorce, giving up alcohol

1 hour 20 minutes 55 seconds ago May 03, 2017 May 3, 2017 Wednesday, May 03 2017 May 03, 2017 11:05 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LOS ANGELES - Brad Pitt is opening up for the first time about his pending divorce from Angelina Jolie and his relationship with their children.

Pitt tells GQ Style magazine that the recent chaos in his personal life was "self-inflicted." Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September, days after it was reported that Pitt was abusive toward their 15-year-old son on a plane. Pitt was eventually cleared by authorities.

The 53-year-old actor says he has quit drinking since then and is seeing a therapist.

Pitt says he and Jolie have agreed to "work together" on shared custody of their six children because it's "very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart."

Pitt says he has to focus less on work and more on listening to his children.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days