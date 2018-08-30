Brad Pitt foundation faces lawsuit over New Orleans homes

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - An attorney plans to sue actor Brad Pitt's foundation over the degradation of homes built in an area of New Orleans that was among the hardest hit by Hurricane Katrina.

Ron Austin tells WWL-TV he plans to bring a lawsuit on behalf of some Lower Ninth Ward residents against Pitt's Make It Right foundation. Austin says residents have reported sicknesses and headaches, in addition to infrastructural issues.

Austin says Make It Right "was making a lot of promises to come back and fix the homes that they initially sold these people and have failed to do so." The report didn't indicate how many residents would join the lawsuit.

More than 100 "green" Make It Right houses were built in 2008. The foundation didn't respond to the station's request for comment.