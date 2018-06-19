BRAC awards $45,000 through Teacher Externship Program

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Area Chamber recently graduated 45 area teachers from its Teacher Externship Program.

According to a release, each teachers received a stipend of $1,000 provided by companies partnering in the program. The Teacher Externship program engages capital region teachers, councils, and administrators in exploring career opportunities in STEM fields to better communicate job pathways for their students, the release states.

The 45 participants spent four days onsite at BRAC's partner companies to shadow workers in the field, conduct skills assessments, and engage in day-to-day operations. They also spent an additional day with BRAC staff for training in soft skills and STEM integration.

“I have been in education for 19 years and have participated in numerous workshops, conferences, and other professional development activities," said Lacey Barbera of East Ascension High School. "The four days I spent at BASF was the most valuable experience of my career. I feel I have made connections with the industry that will help me make better connections with my students."

The group of 45 teachers was selected from an applicant pool of over 80 people.

Participants in the cohort include:

- Julius Aucoin, Iberville District

- Kimberly Averitt, Iberville District

- Deleon Awill, East Baton Rouge District

- Lacey Barbera, Ascension District

- Angela Boudreaux, Ascension District

- Eric Brownfield, Ascension District

- Ian Bryson, Central District

- Allegra Butler, Iberville District

- Pershauna Butler, West Baton Rouge District

- Chantal Correll, Ascension District

- John Didier, Central District

- Amanda Dorris, Iberville District

- Mark Dubreuil, Ascension District

- Hali Fletcher, Livingston District

- Lee Anne Gentry, Ascension District

- Karin Gill, West Baton Rouge District

- Heather Grantham, Ascension District

- Angel Harris, East Baton Rouge District

- Terrie Hasten, Iberville District

- Katie Heck, Iberville District

- Lisa Kastner, Livingston District

- Ranee Keller, Livingston District

- Kimberley Key, West Feliciana District

- Keith Larkin, Zachary District

- Laci Lemoine, Central District

- Christian Lopiparo, Ascension District

- Melissa McCormick, Ascension District

- Bess Melancon, Ascension District

- Melba Moton, Ascension District

- Jamie Munson, Central District

- Stacy Myles, Ascension District

- Michelle Ourso, Iberville District

- Sharon Ourso, West Feliciana District

- Gabbria Parker, East Baton Rouge District

- Lynn Schmitt, Iberville District

- Katherine Scott, West Baton Rouge District

- Meagan Simmons, Livingston District

- Jadon Smith, East Baton Rouge District

- Matthew Stumpf, Livingston District

- Courtney Sykora, Livingston District

- Darline Taylor, East Baton Rouge District

- Tanya Taylor, Iberville District

- Rhondalyn White, Pointe Coupee District

- Lisa Williams, Zachary District

- Israel Wilson, East Feliciana District