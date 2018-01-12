BR icon "Buckskin" Bill Black has died

Courtesy: WAFB-TV

Baton Rouge children’s television icon “Buckskin” Bill Black died Wednesday at his home, his family confirmed. He was 88.

Black was best known for Storyland, a children’s show that ran on WAFB from 1955 until 1990.

Through the show, he spearheaded a fundraising – rather, a penny-raising – campaign to gather enough money for the Baton Rouge Zoo to buy an elephant. Children contributed their pennies and some appeared on the hand over their coins. The pennies added up, covering the cost of acquiring two elephants.

He also frequently reminded children that “you’re never completely dressed until you put on a smile.”

After the show ended, Black ran a consulting business and spent some time as a substitute teacher. What he saw doing that work led him to run for school board. He was elected in 1994 and served four terms.

Black also taught communications at LSU.

Black’s wife, Elma, died last year.

Funeral arrangements are pending.