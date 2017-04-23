BR firefighter injured in one of two overnight fires

Archive photograph; BRFD Facebook page

BATON ROUGE - A firefighter was injured battling one of two overnight fires that were both suspected of being arson.

Details of the fires were released early Saturday by the Baton Rouge Fire Department. The firefighter that was injured will be ok.

The fire that resulted in the injury to the fireman was at an apartment on Warfield near Belaire High School. An empty unit in an apartment was set ablaze. Fire crews were able to keep the fire to the one unit, but said the firefighter was hurt battling the inferno.

The department did not release specifics about how the injury occurred or the extent of the injuries, but said the firefighter was taken to the hospital with non-life threating injuries. The firefighter was released from the hospital Saturday with no major injuries.

The other fire happened in Old South Baton Rouge on Virginia Street near I-10. Fire crews arrived to find the empty home engulfed in flames.

Both fires are under investigation for arson. There are no known suspects in either case.

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz