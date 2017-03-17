BR deputy constables buy man bicycle to get to work

BATON ROUGE – Two Baton Rouge deputy constables gave a man a bicycle who had been walking to and from work.

Deputies initially stopped the man after he was issued a warrant last week. The man told deputies that he had the money to pay his outstanding warrant but had been walking a long distance to and from work and it was difficult for him to walk to the courthouse to clear up the issue.

The deputies were able to contact his workplace, along with employees, and realized the man was telling the truth and a dedicated worker. The deputies then pitched in and bought the man a bicycle to help him get to and from work without walking.

The man has since paid his outstanding warrant.