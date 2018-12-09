41°
Latest Weather Blog
BR constable, municipal election results
BATON ROUGE – Voters across the region decided runoff elections for city leaders and tax propositions Saturday.
Click HERE to see results from local races in various parishes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Instant Classic: Zachary's late touchdown lifts Broncos past West Monroe 27-24
-
Zachary wins back to back titles after late game winning touchdown
-
John Curtis blows out Catholic High to win their 27th state title
-
U-High Cubs go back-to-back for first time in program history
-
Amite snaps 14-year title drought