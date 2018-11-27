BP announces name of new platform in Gulf of Mexico

Photo: BP

HOUSTON - BP has announced the name of the new floating production unit for the Mad Dog 2 project in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the company, the unit will be named Argos. The name, chosen by the project team and an employee survey, is a reference to Odysseus' dog from "The Odyssey." The name is also a nod to the Mad Dog spar, and existing production facility operated by BP that is located about six nautical miles from the Argos site, according to BP.

"Selecting Argos as the name of our newest platform is an important milestone for the Mad Dog 2 project, which remains on track and on budget," said Starlee Sykes, BP’s regional president for the Gulf of Mexico and Canada. "This project is key to delivering high-margin production from one of the largest fields in the Gulf of Mexico, and it will strengthen our position in the basin for years to come."

The company said the Argos platform has the capacity to produce up to 140,000 gross barrels of crude oil per day through a subsea production system from up to 14 production wells and eight water injection wells. It will be the first new BP-operated facility in the Gulf since 2008.