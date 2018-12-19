54°
Boys and Girls Club counselor accused of inappropriate behavior with juvenile

4 hours 10 minutes ago Wednesday, December 19 2018 Dec 19, 2018 December 19, 2018 5:52 AM December 19, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: KATC

LAYFAYETTE - Police have arrested a Boys and Girls Club counselor for engaging in inappropriate behavior with a juvenile member.

KATC reports, Jeckell Fuslier was arrested at the Lafayette location Tuesday. Authorities say Fuliser sent the juvenile explicit pictures and engaged in inappropriate behavior with the victim.

Investigators say the alleged activities happened over an extended period of time.

Fuselier was charged with carnal knowledge and indecent behavior with a juvenile. Since the investigation is ongoing, Fuselier could face additional charges.

