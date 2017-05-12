Boyfriend proposes to Southern University graduate at ceremony

BATON ROUGE – One Southern University student received more than a diploma after walking across the stage Friday morning.

After hearing “Audreana Marshall” called to receive her degree, Julian Singleton waited by the stage steps with an engagement ring. WBRZ cameras captured the next moments forever. Mashall’s fellow graduates clapped as her boyfriend bent on his knee.

Marshall later told WBRZ that she had no idea that it was going to happen.

“It’s overwhelming,” Marshall said. “[Today] started out sad but I’m overjoyed.”

Singleton said Marshall’s mother has been asking when he would propose to her daughter.

“I told her: ‘As soon as she finished college, as soon as she crosses the stage, I’m going to put a ring on her finger,” Singleton said. “So, I had to keep my promise.”

Marshall said that she is excited for the future.

“I’m nervous. I have butterflies. But it’s awesome,” Marshall said.