Boy sends apology note to police after 'testing' 911 system

PORTLAND, Maine - A police department in Maine says a young boy has formally apologized after he "tested" the 911 system.

A Facebook post shared by the South Portland Police Department says the boy returned home after school and decided to dial the number usually reserved for emergency calls. After realizing his mistake, the police department says the boy sent a short, yet sweet apology letter to the office.

"Sorry I called you and lied to your face and I will never call you again, really sorry," the note read.

The police department accepted the apology, and said it understands that mistakes happen.

"We obviously don't condone misuse of the 911 system (neither does the Legislature, since they made it a crime), but accidents can and do happen and we're an understanding bunch," the police department's post said..

The post from police said that if anyone ever finds themselves accidentally dialing 911, they should remain calm and admit the mistake.

"If you hang up or don't say anything, we're going to send officers to you; yes, we know where you are, perhaps much to your comfort or chagrin... even if you're on a cell phone," the post continued.

The police department thanked the boy for owning up to his mistake and reassured that officers would be available if there happens to be a real emergency.