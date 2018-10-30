'Boy Meets World' star Mr. Feeny stops attempted burglary

People.com

LOS ANGELES - William Daniels, a.k.a. every 90's kids' favorite television character: Mr. Feeny, reportedly scared off a burglar that attempted to rob the actor's home over the weekend.

A representative for the 91-year-old 'Boy Meets World' star says someone attempted to break into Daniels' San Fernando Valley house Saturday night while he and his wife were home.

"Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person and the LAPD quickly responded," his rep said in a statement. "They are both well. Mr. Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern."

Authorities say they believe the act was random, and that "Mr. Feeny" was not directly targeted.