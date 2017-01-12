64°
Boy killed, 3 wounded in New Jersey housing complex shooting
NEWARK, N.J. - A teenager has been killed and three other people wounded in a shooting at a public housing complex in New Jersey.
The Essex County Prosecutor's Office says gunshots rang out Wednesday evening at a complex in Newark.
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed. Another victim suffered grave injuries and the other two victims are expected to survive.
The prosecutor's office hasn't released the name of the boy, pending notification of his family.
No other information was immediately available.
The investigation is ongoing.
