79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Boy dies in Alabama during Tropical Storm Cindy

4 hours 36 minutes 31 seconds ago June 21, 2017 Jun 21, 2017 Wednesday, June 21 2017 June 21, 2017 12:36 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press
Photo: Twitter
FORT MORGAN - A sheriff's captain says a 10-year-old Missouri boy has died on the Alabama coast after being fatally struck by a log washed in by storm surge from Tropical Storm Cindy.
  
Baldwin County Sheriff's Capt. Stephen Arthur says the boy was hit by the debris Wednesday morning in the Fort Morgan area. Stephen said witnesses reported the boy was standing outside his family's condominium when he was struck by the log washed in by a large wave.
  
Arthur said the child was vacationing with his family. He says relatives and emergency workers were unable to resuscitate the boy.
  
The boy's name wasn't immediately released.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days