Boy dies after touching electrified fence in Georgia park
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - A boy has died after touching a fence that became electrified at a park in east Georgia.
News outlets report 12-year-old Melquan Robinson was at football practice Monday evening in an Augusta park when he grabbed the chain-link fence that had been electrified by a live wire.
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says Melquan was electrocuted. A county sheriff's office report says two boys and one adult were also injured.
Sheriff's deputies say Melquan had climbed the fence to retrieve a football. They say the two other children were shocked when they tried to pull Melquan down.
Bowen says authorities are investigating and the city will focus on how the wire energized the fence.
County schools Director of Communications Kaden Jacobs says Melquan was a seventh-grader.
