89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Boy, 3, rescued from manure pit on farm

5 hours 18 minutes 9 seconds ago Sunday, May 20 2018 May 20, 2018 May 20, 2018 1:11 PM May 20, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Chester County Rescue Task Force
HONEY BROOK, Pa. - Officials say emergency crews rescued a 3-year-old boy who fell into a manure pit on a farm near Philadelphia.
  
Emergency responders were called to the Honey Brook Township farm at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday after the child fell into the six- to 10-foot pit inside a large barn.
  
Fire crews tried to get in to help but quickly became stuck, and as they developed a plan they tried to calm the frightened victim.
  
Two rescuers with rope harnesses worked their way inside, and after building a plywood platform were able to move through the pit to the victim.
  
Officials say the boy was alert when he was removed on a stretcher and taken to Ephrata Community Hospital with minor injuries. Authorities say decontaminating rescue personnel and equipment took considerable time.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days