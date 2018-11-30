77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Boy, 15, arrested as suspect in series of rapes in 2 states

1 hour 34 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 November 30, 2018 2:03 PM November 30, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
DALLAS (AP) - Police in Dallas have arrested a 15-year-old boy as the suspect in a series of sexual assaults, including two in Louisiana, and also are investigating whether he was involved in a woman's death this week.
  
Police said in a statement that the teenager was taken into custody Thursday and charged with aggravated sexual assault in connection to three separate rapes in Dallas in September and October.
  
Authorities say DNA and other evidence also link him to attacks that occurred in Bossier City, Louisiana, one in March and another in April.
  
Police say he's a suspect in the death Tuesday of a woman because of the proximity to where the Dallas attacks occurred.
  
In each assault, the suspect knocked on a door and either asked a woman for money or work before forcing himself inside.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days