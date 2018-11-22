47°
Boy, 11, accused in 2nd high-speed police chase
CLEVELAND (AP) - An 11-year-old Ohio boy accused of leading police on two separate high-speed chases in a year has been placed on house arrest.
Cleveland.com reports the boy denied charges of grand theft, criminal damaging and failing to comply with a police order on Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court. His next court appearance is in December.
Police in the Cleveland suburb of Brooklyn say the boy sped off in his mother's SUV on Nov. 4 after she took away his video game console. They say he reached speeds of 70 to 90 mph as officers chased.
The pursuit ended about 30 minutes later when the boy crashed into a parked truck and suffered minor injuries.
Authorities say he led police on a 100-mph chase last fall. No one was injured.
