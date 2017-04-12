81°
Boxes of foam tomahawks drop and Atlanta traffic gets a chop

April 12, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ATLANTA - After an interstate highway bridge collapse had already dealt a tomahawk chop to Atlanta traffic, some toy tomahawks have clogged up the roadway.

Authorities say a load of Atlanta Braves foam tomahawks fell from a truck shortly before noon Wednesday, delaying traffic on a freeway near the team's new stadium.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the toy tomahawks caused delays in the south lanes of Interstate 75 in Cobb County.

Georgia Department of Transportation officials say the boxes that fell and spilled onto the roadway blocked two left lanes for nearly an hour.

The lanes were cleared by early Wednesday afternoon.

On March 30, a section of Interstate 85 collapsed amid a massive fire, leading to ongoing traffic congestion in the city. Reconstruction is expected to take several weeks.

