Boxer Victor Ortiz arrested, accused of forcible rape

Photo: ABC News

Boxer Victor Ortiz has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman.

ABC News reports that Ortiz was booked on charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, and forcible digital penetration, according to a press release issued by the Oxnard Police Department. He was released after posting a $100,000 bond.

In March, a woman told authorities she was sexually assaulted by Ortiz inside her home. The case was later presented to the Ventura County District Attorney's office and a warrant was issued for Ortiz's arrest. Reports say he turned himself in Tuesday.

His court appearance is set for October 10.

The arrest comes days before Ortiz's fight against John Molina Jr. The fight was scheduled for Sunday. It's unclear if the fight will go on.