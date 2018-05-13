Bouquets booming on Mother's Day at local flower shop

BATON ROUGE - As people celebrate the mother figures in their lives, businesses are cashing in on the love. For last-minute shoppers, many had just one place to go for something special.

It was a busy Mother's Day at the Original Heroman's Flower Shop, not just inside the store, on the road as well. The team there was working hard at making deliveries all day.

Heroman's is the only flower shop in Baton Rouge open on Sundays, giving it the exclusive market for fresh flowers on Mother's Day.

"There's people who only have their mom home on Sunday, or in town on Sunday and I wanted to offer that service," David Heroman told WBRZ.

And that's just perfect for last-minute shoppers like Randy Thomas.

"I work six days a week on my regular job and play music on Sundays, so this the only time I had to do it," Thomas said.

Even though Mother's Day ranks second to Valentines for business at Heroman's, it's considered the more special day.

"There's competition with the other things you can buy, it's really special when mom gets those fresh flowers," Heroman said.

Heroman's says their biggest seller on Mother's Day is long-stemmed red roses.