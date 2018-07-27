Bounty hunter arrested, accused of extorting victim

BATON ROUGE - A bounty hunter has been accused of making a victim pay him more than $100 so he wouldn't take her to jail.

According to the arrest report, the crime happened on November 11, 2016 at the victim's home. The street name was not provided in the report.

Authorities say the victim was sitting at her home with a few friends when two bounty hunters entered her residence. At that point, the bounty hunters told the victim she was going to jail.

One of the bounty hunters was identified as Nicholas Sherlock.

Sherlock told the victim there was a warrant for her arrest because she owed a bonding agency $7,000 for missing her court date on a DWI offense. Over the course of the encounter, Sherlock told the victim if she paid him $800 she wouldn't be taken to jail.

The victim advised that she didn't have that much money, so Sherlock dropped the price to $150. The woman had the money transferred to her account and gave it to the bounty hunter.

Sherlock was arrested for extortion.