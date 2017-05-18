Bouncer tackled fleeing Times Square driver

NEW YORK - A quick-acting restaurant worker played a key role in stopping a fleeing driver who mowed down pedestrians on a Times Square sidewalk.



Ken Bradix has been a bouncer at Planet Hollywood for 17 years. He says he was walking toward the eatery Thursday when the car barreled down the sidewalk and hit a pole, and driver Richard Rojas got out and started running away.



Bradix says Rojas was screaming and swinging his arms and got away from three people who tried to grab him. So, Bradix says, he tackled the 26-year-old from the side, taking him to the ground. Police then handcuffed him.



Planet Hollywood says Bradix "selflessly and heroically took action, helping to stop the fleeing suspect."



It isn't clear when Rojas might get a lawyer.