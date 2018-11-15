Bottomed out, gradual warming trend to begin

Clear skies are expected to last through the week. Outdoor plans, including the final LSU home football game are in good shape this weekend.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: On Thursday morning, the Baton Rouge area found freezing temperatures for the first time since late January. Sun will return in full on Thursday allowing thermometers to find their way back into the low 50s. Northwest winds will ease into the 5mph range. Overnight will be clear and cold again but the freezing line should stay north of Baton Rouge. However, 32 degrees could be met in southwest Mississippi and neighboring Louisiana parishes.

Up Next: Sunny skies will continue to allow slowly warming temperatures through Sunday. Low 60s will return on Friday with upper 60s by the end of the weekend. Morning lows will be around 40 degrees Saturday and 45 degrees on Sunday. The next rain may inconveniently arrive in time for the busy slate of travel next Wednesday.

The Tropics: With just two weeks left in the official hurricane season, all is quiet. No development is expected in the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea or Atlantic Ocean.

THE EXPLANATION:

The unseasonably cold air mass with temperatures 20 to 25 degrees below normal will continue. Despite the return of sunshine, highs will struggle to reach the low 50s. A dry forecast is expected through the weekend as surface high pressure builds and lower than average heights continue in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Surface high pressure will be overhead on Friday morning, possibly allowing for clear skies and light winds to create one more freezing night. This time, the pockets of coldest air should be confided to southwest Mississippi and neighboring parishes. A reinforcing cold front may move through early Sunday. However, rain chances are not likely because a lack of return flow will starve the front of moisture. Temperatures will remain below normal. The next impact weather could come at a rather inconvenient time as forecast models spit out a considerable QPF swath across the Gulf Coast for the big travel time next Wednesday.

--Dr. Josh

