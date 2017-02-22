64°
Both sides ready for Aug 21 trial in 'Mr Wonder' abuse case

February 22, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

ALEXANDRIA - Defense and prosecution lawyers have told a judge they're on track for trial Aug. 21 for a former TV show host accused of child abuse.
    
The Town Talk reports they spoke during a hearing for 77-year-old Frank Selas, who was known as Mr. Wonder while at Monroe's KNOE-TV in the 1970s.
    
He's accused of molesting at least one boy during a 1979 camping trip in Rapides Parish.
    
Arrested in January 2016 in San Diego, Selas pleaded not guilty to charges including two counts of aggravated rape.
    
The hearing involved defense attorney Mike Small's request for information about what deputies had done to find a caller who asked in 1994 whether Selas would still be prosecuted if captured.
    
Small told KALB-TV he learned all he needed during Tuesday's hearing.

