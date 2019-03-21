62°
Botched pothole repairs cause traffic jam on I-10 near College Drive

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Crews are working to repair a pothole after at least one car broke down Thursday morning on I-10.

The incident was reported before 6 a.m. at College Drive. According to DOTD, the middle and right lanes are closed for concrete patching. Officials say the left lane will remain open to traffic. 

A statement from the department said the roadway was patched overnight, but the concrete did not settle in time for morning traffic.

Drivers can expect heavy delays in the area.

The lanes were originally planned to be reopened by 11 p.m., but that's now been delayed due a crash involving two 18-wheelers that caused even more delays before noon. 

