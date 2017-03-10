Boston St. Patrick's parade organizers to revisit gay veterans ban

Image via ABC News

BOSTON - The organizers of Boston's St. Patrick's Day parade have scheduled an emergency meeting today to reconsider their vote to shut out a gay veterans group.



This week's decision to bar OutVets from marching drew immediate condemnation from high-profile politicians and stirred up a furor on social media.



OutVets was first allowed to participate in the parade in 2015.