66°
Latest Weather Blog
Boston St. Patrick's parade organizers to revisit gay veterans ban
BOSTON - The organizers of Boston's St. Patrick's Day parade have scheduled an emergency meeting today to reconsider their vote to shut out a gay veterans group.
This week's decision to bar OutVets from marching drew immediate condemnation from high-profile politicians and stirred up a furor on social media.
OutVets was first allowed to participate in the parade in 2015.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish council introduces casket identification law
-
Sleeping driver hits several cars on I-12
-
St. Gabriel residents concerned by water recycling plant expansion
-
Ascension to begin using GPS devices on parish equipment
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Gov't boss suspended for using "n word" shows back up...