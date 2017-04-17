Boston marathon athletes begin trek in waves

BOSTON - The 121st running of the Boston Marathon is getting underway in waves for the 30,000 athletes.



Mobility impaired athletes - the blind and those with prostheses or other challenges - started at 8:50 a.m. Monday.



They were followed by the men's push rim wheelchair athletes at 9:17 a.m., and the women two minutes later.



The elite women start at 9:32 a.m., and the elite men and the rest of wave one get underway at 10 a.m.



There are three more waves that set up a staggered start: wave two at 10:25 a.m., wave three at 10:50 a.m. and wave four at 11:15 a.m.