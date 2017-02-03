Latest Weather Blog
Boston judge declines to extend Trump travel ban restraining order
BOSTON - A federal judge in Boston has refused to extend a temporary injunction against President Donald Trump's travel ban.
U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton late Friday declined to renew an order prohibiting the detention or removal of persons as part of Trump's executive order on refugees and immigrants.
That means a seven-day, temporary injunction granted Jan. 29 will expire as scheduled Sunday.
The initial order came after the American Civil Liberties Union sued on behalf of two University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth professors detained at Logan Airport as they returned from an academic conference.
The professors are Iranian Muslims and lawful permanent U.S. residents. They were eventually allowed to re-enter.
The ACLU said it's deeply disappointed in Friday's decision. Other plaintiffs included international aid group Oxfam America and several noncitizens living in the U.S. legally.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mother of the bride upset over fallen wedding cake
-
Officer hurt in pothole crash expected to recover; road to get improvements
-
Professional baseball players donate equipment to Ascension athletes
-
LSU to begin search for contractors to grow medical marijuana
-
Deputies shot at armed robbery suspect; manhunt still underway