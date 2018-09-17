Border Patrol agent targeted vulnerable women

Photo: LMTonline

LAREDO, Texas (AP) - A Texas prosecutor says a Border Patrol agent targeted a vulnerable community when he killed four women.

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz spoke Monday about the allegations against 35-year-old Juan David Ortiz. He's accused of fatally shooting four women and injuring a fifth who escaped.

Alaniz says Ortiz sought out a "community of people" who were vulnerable "whether it be because of alcohol, substance abuse, drug addiction or prostitution."

Alaniz noted that all of the victims were shot in the head with a handgun and taken to desolate areas around Laredo. Alaniz says Ortiz "executed" the victims in a "cold and callous way."

Alaniz said that investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the killings.