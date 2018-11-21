Border Patrol agent acquitted in Mexican teen's 2012 death

Photo: Arizona Daily Star

PHOENIX (AP) - A jury in Arizona has acquitted a U.S. Border Patrol agent of manslaughter in the cross-border shooting death of a Mexican teen six years ago.

Jurors found Lonnie Swartz not guilty of involuntary manslaughter Wednesday. It was his second trial after another jury acquitted him of second-degree murder and deadlocked on the manslaughter charge earlier this year.

It marks another loss for federal prosecutors in a rare criminal case against an agent for using force.

Swartz said he was defending himself and other law enforcement officers from rock-throwers when he shot at 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez through a border fence. The boy was shot in the back about 10 times.

Prosecutors said Swartz was fed up with rock-throwers and lost his temper when he opened fire.