Boot, wheelbarrow, thimble ousted from Monopoly board game

ATLANTIC CITY - Monopoly is making changes: The boot has been booted, the wheelbarrow has been wheeled out, and the thimble got the thumbs down in the latest version of the board game.



In their place this fall will be a Tyrannosaurus rex, a penguin and a rubber ducky.



Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based Hasbro says more than 4.3 million voters from 146 countries weighed in on which tokens they wanted to see in future versions of the property-acquisition board game, which is based on the real-life streets of Atlantic City, New Jersey.



There were 64 contenders, including a winking emoji, a hashtag, a clunky '80s-style cellphone and a pair of bunny slippers.