Boosted tax break for Louisiana's working poor wins passage

2 hours 2 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 June 06, 2018 4:54 PM June 06, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - The just-ended special session was largely a bust, but Louisiana's working poor families won a tax break from state lawmakers in the final hours.
  
Some Democrats, particularly members of the Legislative Black Caucus, held their support for a sales tax renewal until they successfully expanded a tax break program for the working poor with children, called the Earned Income Tax Credit.
  
Supporters said the tax break helps low-income families who are harder hit by sales taxes.
  
The tax break expansion reached Gov. John Bel Edwards' desk, included with another provision to raise $34 million for next year's budget. The governor is expected to sign it into law.
  
The higher tax break begins in 2019.
  
The sales tax renewal failed. Edwards intends to try again in another special session this month.

