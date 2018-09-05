Booming business development set to impact community

BATON ROUGE - The booming development of Burbank and West Lee Drive is under full construction.

Once it's complete, the area will feature more than a dozen businesses, including a Rouses Supermarket and Starbucks.

Nathan Holley has been living in the area for five years and has seen a lot of dirt turn.

“The improved area can also help bring in other businesses and be more enticing to other companies,” Holley told WBRZ. “I came from a really high developed area, and so coming here was a shock.”

His best friend and LSU student Napat also felt the area lacked shopping and eating options. “This was all just empty land so they definitely developed a lot,” Napat said.

But what makes the development attractive to this student housing district is convenience.

“We would either have to go downtown or very close to campus,” Napat added.

For both students, that trip took some time.

“It would always be a 15-minute drive if you wanted anything,” Holley said.

He believes a supermarket like Rouses can add a healthier spin to students' diet.

“It's a really good opportunity to stop eating out, and actually cook something,” said Holley

As for Napat, he says he'll stick to fast food.

“I was excited about the Chick-fil-A, which already open up,” said Napat.