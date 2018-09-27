82°
Boo! A Halloween display so scary that neighbor calls 911

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A Halloween decoration hanging in the window of a North Dakota home is so scary that it prompted calls from concerned neighbors and at least one plea for police assistance.

The sign reading "Help Me," which appears to be written in blood, is part of Becky Muhs' display for her favorite holiday at her West Fargo home. WDAY-TV reports that Muhs and her husband began getting messages from neighbors over the weekend asking if they were OK, and one neighbor even dialed 911, leading to a visit from a police officer.

Muhs says the incident ended in a laugh and that the officer didn't ask her to take the sign down.

