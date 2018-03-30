Bonnet Carre Spillway closed as water levels begin to recede

BATON ROUGE - The US Army Corps of Engineers says all bays of the Bonnet Carre Spillway are closed once again.

Ten bays of the spillway were opened earlier this month to help battle rising waters in the Mississippi River. For the past few weeks, water from the river has been flowing into Lake Pontchartrain.

According to the Corps of Engineers, all 10 bays were closed Friday due to the water receding.

Officials say that the water levels are still higher than normal in the New Orleans area and the corps will continue with regular inspections of the levees.