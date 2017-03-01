84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bond tripled for drunk driver in Endymion crash

31 minutes 41 seconds ago March 01, 2017 Mar 1, 2017 Wednesday, March 01 2017 March 01, 2017 1:25 PM in News
Source: WWL
By: Alicia Serrano

NEW ORLEANS – The bond has tripled for a 25-year-old man who drove into a crowd of people at the Endymion parade in New Orleans.

According to a report from WWL, Neilson Rizzuto's bond has been raised from $125,000 to $420,000 following 22 additional charges filed against him. Rizzuto's additional charges include 12 counts of vehicular negligent injury and 10 counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring.

He was initially charged with reckless operation of a vehicle, hit and run driving that caused serious injury or death and two counts of vehicular negligent injuring.

Rizzuto's blood alcohol level was .232 percent.

The crash injured more than 20 people.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days