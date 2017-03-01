Bond tripled for drunk driver in Endymion crash

NEW ORLEANS – The bond has tripled for a 25-year-old man who drove into a crowd of people at the Endymion parade in New Orleans.

According to a report from WWL, Neilson Rizzuto's bond has been raised from $125,000 to $420,000 following 22 additional charges filed against him. Rizzuto's additional charges include 12 counts of vehicular negligent injury and 10 counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring.

He was initially charged with reckless operation of a vehicle, hit and run driving that caused serious injury or death and two counts of vehicular negligent injuring.

Rizzuto's blood alcohol level was .232 percent.

The crash injured more than 20 people.