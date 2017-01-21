72°
Bond set for illegal immigrant arrested in rape and throat cutting

3 hours 13 minutes 24 seconds ago January 21, 2017 Jan 21, 2017 Saturday, January 21 2017 January 21, 2017 9:48 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: AE Stevenson
BATON ROUGE - Bond for the illegal immigrant charged with the attempted murder, kidnapping and rape is set at $475,000.
Manuel Mejia was taken into custody by investigators Thursday, hours after the woman he is accused of sexually assaulting received treatment for a cut to the throat. 
Mejia and the victim arranged for a meet up where Baton Rouge detectives say she went willing, but the encounter turned violent after police spokesman says the victim was bound and raped for hours at a Baker home before being dropped off in Baton Rouge near Harry Drive and Airline. 
Investigators believe Mejia could tied to other unsolved rapes in the area.

