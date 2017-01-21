Bond set for illegal immigrant arrested in rape and throat cutting

BATON ROUGE - Bond for the illegal immigrant charged with the attempted murder, kidnapping and rape is set at $475,000.

Manuel Mejia was taken into custody by investigators Thursday, hours after the woman he is accused of sexually assaulting received treatment for a cut to the throat.

Mejia and the victim arranged for a meet up where Baton Rouge detectives say she went willing, but the encounter turned violent after police spokesman says the victim was bound and raped for hours at a Baker home before being dropped off in Baton Rouge near Harry Drive and Airline.

Investigators believe Mejia could tied to other unsolved rapes in the area.