Bond set at $110,000 for Scotlandville High shooter

BATON ROUGE – A judge ordered a $110,000 bond for the Scotlandville High School student accused of second-degree murder after shooting a gun on campus Monday.

Juvenile Judge Adam Haney set three bonds for charges related to the situation: A $100,000 bond for attempted second degree murder, $5,000 for aggravated assault and $5,000 for carrying a gun on school property.

The 14-year-old, identified as Jermaine Moore, is accused of firing multiple shots inside a school breezeway. Authorities said he then tried to flee the school, getting several blocks away before he was apprehended and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center. 

Moore is a ninth grader at the school.

The incident caused a chaotic scene outside, prompting the school to go into lockdown for the majority of the school day. Authorities say no one was hurt in the shooting.

