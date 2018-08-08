Bond reduced for wife accused of killing sheriff's deputy

JEFFERSON PARISH - A woman accused of killing her husband has received a reduced bond.

According to WWL-TV, Shantel Wagner's bond is now set at $300,000. Wagner was charged in the shooting death of Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy Tody Smith.

On June 17, authorities were called to the couple's home after Wagner called 911 to report that Smith had attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself. Inside the home, deputies found Smith with a gunshot wound to his head.

Reports say that Smith was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Through an investigation, deputies determined that Smith's wound was not self-inflicted and obtained a warrant for Wagner's arrest. Wagner was booked and charged with second-degree murder.

On Tuesday, a judged ruled that there was enough probable cause to keep Wagner behind bars, however, the judge did rule to reduce her bond from $500,000, according to WWL.

If Wagner posts the bond, she will be required to be incarcerated at home with GPS monitoring.