Bond reduced for man who drove on Orlando airport tarmac

December 24, 2016
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

ORLANDO - A Florida judge has reduced bond for a Canadian man who drove a baggage-towing vehicle across the tarmac at Orlando International Airport.
    
The Orlando Sentinel reports an Orange County judge reduced 27-year-old Richard Hogh's bond from $5,100 to $2,600 on Saturday.
    
United Airlines employees removed Hogh from his Chicago-bound flight Friday. Police say he removed his pants while making his way to the tarmac, where he climbed onto a luggage tug and told the driver he "had a flight to catch." When the driver left, police say Hogh drove the tug onto a taxiway.
    
Hogh faces grand theft and trespassing charges.
    
The newspaper reported that the judge said Hogh's actions appeared "more like a joyride on a very expensive piece of equipment" than an attempt to steal the vehicle.

