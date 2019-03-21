Bond hearing Wayde Sims' accused killer pushed to June

BATON ROUGE - The man accused of killing former LSU basketball player Wayde Sims last year will have to wait until June to push for a lower bond.

Simpson was originally due to make his case in court Thursday, but his bond hearing was pushed back to June 10.

Earlier this month, Dyteon Simpson sent a handwritten note to Judge Don Johnson asking his current bond of $350,000 to be lowered.

Simpson allegedly shot Sims after he intervened in a fight between the now-accused killer and one of Sims' friends. Video recorded by bystanders appeared to show Simpson firing a single shot at Sims.

In the note, Simpson called himself a "productive" and "independent" person who's "totally remorseful." The note also claims Simpson's family is struggling without him, specifically citing his mother, her four other children, and his own 5-month-old.

To read the full note, click here.