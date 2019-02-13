63°
Bon Jovi's restaurant gives free meal to furloughed workers

3 weeks 2 days 9 hours ago Monday, January 21 2019 Jan 21, 2019 January 21, 2019 5:14 AM January 21, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: JBJ Soul Kitchen

RED BANK, N.J. (AP) - A restaurant owned by musician and New Jersey native Jon Bon Jovi is providing free meals to local government workers and their families during the federal government shutdown.

JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank announced on Facebook it will provide the free meals to furloughed workers Monday between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. The meals are a result of a partnership between Gov. Phil Murphy's organization the Phil and Tammy Murphy Family Foundation.

JBJ Soul Kitchen opened in 2011, and the restaurant allows customers to pay a donation or volunteer to pay for their meals.

