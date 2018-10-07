74°
Bomb squad removes explosive device from Louisiana bridge
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Investigators continue to look into how an explosive device ended up on an interstate bridge in northwest Louisiana.
The Shreveport Fire Department's bomb squad tells local news outlets it found something explosive on the Interstate 220 bridge over Cross Lake Friday night. Authorities had received reports of something suspicious on the bridge.
Investigators didn't describe the explosive device in more detail.
The bridge was closed to traffic for about two hours, as more than a dozen emergency units responded. The bomb squad removed the device after making it safe, and the bridge reopened late Friday.
