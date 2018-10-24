74°
Bomb squad investigates package at former DNC head's office

1 hour 54 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, October 24 2018 Oct 24, 2018 October 24, 2018 12:01 PM October 24, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Alex Hogan
WASHINGTON (AP) - In Florida, the Broward Sheriff's Office is using a bomb squad robot in the investigation of a suspicious package at the office of Rep. Deborah Wasserman Schultz, the former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee.
  
Police are also investigating the suspicious package near Wasserman Schultz's office on the Sawgrass Corporate Parkway in Sunrise, which is near Fort Lauderdale.
  
The congresswoman was in Coral Gables, along with Hillary Clinton, at a campaign event for Donna Shalala on Wednesday morning.
  
Miami FBI spokesman Mike Leverock says the agency is aware that a suspicious package was mailed to Wasserman Schultz' office in Sunrise and agents are on the scene.

