Bomb blasts hurt at least 32 at Philippine boxing match

MANILA, Philippines - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is blaming a drug feud for a bombing that wounded at least 32 people watching an amateur boxing match in the central part of the country.



Duterte has led a brutal crackdown against illegal drugs since he took office in June.



Police say two of three mortar rounds were remotely set off by cellphone last night as people watched a boxing match in Leyte province.