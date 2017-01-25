72°
Bolt loses 2008 Olympic relay gold in teammate's doping case
LAUSANNE, Switzerland - Usain Bolt has been stripped of one of his nine Olympic gold medals in a doping case involving teammate Nesta Carter.
The IOC says Carter tested positive for methylhexaneamine, a banned stimulant, in re-analysis of samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Carter and Bolt were teammates on the winning 4x100-meter relay team.
The IOC says "the Jamaican team is disqualified," and "the corresponding medals, medalist pins and diplomas are withdrawn and shall be returned."
