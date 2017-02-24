Boil water advisory lifted for parts of Iberville

IBERVILLE – The boil water advisory that went into effect for parts of the Iberville Parish Water District No. 3 on Feb. 21 has been lifted.

The advisory impacted customers located on Highway 75 from Jack Miller's Landing south to the end of Highway 75 in Bayou Pigeon. It also included all intersecting streets and all streets west of Highway 75, including Bayou Sorrel Road and Bayou Pigeon Road.

According to officials, water testing indicated no contamination and the water has been deemed safe for consumption.