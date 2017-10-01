Boil water advisory issued in south New Roads to Lakeland

NEW ROADS - A boil water advisory has been issued by False River Water Works.

According to False River Water officials, the advisory affects residents from south New Roads to Lakeland on the west side of False River.

The advisory was issued early Sunday afternoon due to low water pressure in the system, according to officials.

It is recommended that residents boil their water for one minute before consuming it. This includes making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation.

It is unknown when the advisory will be lifted. Check back for updates.