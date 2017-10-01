81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Boil water advisory issued in south New Roads to Lakeland

4 hours 23 minutes 59 seconds ago Sunday, October 01 2017 Oct 1, 2017 October 01, 2017 12:13 PM October 01, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS - A boil water advisory has been issued by False River Water Works.

According to False River Water officials, the advisory affects residents from south New Roads to Lakeland on the west side of False River. 

The advisory was issued early Sunday afternoon due to low water pressure in the system, according to officials.

It is recommended that residents boil their water for one minute before consuming it. This includes making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation.

It is unknown when the advisory will be lifted. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days